iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.35. 115,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 68,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
