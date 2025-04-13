iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.35. 115,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 68,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 75,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.