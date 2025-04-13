iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Holdings Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 170,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,202,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

