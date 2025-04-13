iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,728,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

