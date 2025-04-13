iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

