iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after acquiring an additional 304,416 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3256 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

