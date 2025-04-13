iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,751,000 after buying an additional 353,468 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TLT opened at $86.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

