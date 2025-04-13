IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.74. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

