Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $441.33 and last traded at $443.42. Approximately 17,663,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,761,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.18.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
