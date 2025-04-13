Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $441.33 and last traded at $443.42. Approximately 17,663,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,761,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.18.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.44. The firm has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.