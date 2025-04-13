Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $133,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 498,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,966,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 457,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,340,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

