Invesco Ltd. Acquires 900,577 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.80% of SentinelOne worth $128,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,377,680.11. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $243,763.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 949,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,740,620.80. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

