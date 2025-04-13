Invesco Ltd. Acquires 804,059 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 292.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,059 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Cloudflare worth $116,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.88.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $5,785,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $44,545,250.75. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,973 shares of company stock valued at $73,056,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

