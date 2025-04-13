Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Shares Bought by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned 4.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMV stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

