Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $587.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.55.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares in the company, valued at $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

