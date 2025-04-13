Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.88.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $171.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,921,000 after acquiring an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.