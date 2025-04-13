Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

