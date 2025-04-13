Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 14.4% – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.15. 953,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 371,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
