Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading Up 14.4% – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shot up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.15. 953,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 371,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Up 16.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 in the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.