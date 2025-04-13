Insider Selling: The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Insider Sells £70,588.02 in Stock

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($26.47), for a total value of £70,588.02 ($92,392.70).

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 2,116 ($27.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,307.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,239.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30. The Weir Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,832 ($23.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,496 ($32.67). The company has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Research analysts anticipate that The Weir Group PLC will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 22.10 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

