Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $573,200.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,171,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $1,112,300.00.

JFrog Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in JFrog by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,532 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after acquiring an additional 365,376 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

