Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $249,010.25 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,545,250.75. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NET

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.