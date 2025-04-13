Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $249,010.25 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,545,250.75. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total transaction of $6,145,690.88.
  • On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $6,101,164.48.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36.
  • On Tuesday, February 25th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $105.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.88.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

