Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,750. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also

