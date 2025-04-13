Insider Buying: Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Insider Buys A$86,000.00 in Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bamborough purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$86,000.00 ($54,088.05).
Saturn Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 9.68.
Saturn Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saturn Metals
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.