Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Purchases $22,608.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,608.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,868. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

RMI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

