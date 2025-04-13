Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) President Purchases $22,608.00 in Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) President Patrick W. Galley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $22,608.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,868. This represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
RMI stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
