Insider Buying: Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) Insider Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Warburton acquired 175,000 shares of Nimy Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,875.00 ($9,355.35).
Nimy Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,587.37 and a beta of -1.31.
About Nimy Resources
