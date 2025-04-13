Insider Buying: Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM) Insider Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Nimy Resources Limited (ASX:NIM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Warburton acquired 175,000 shares of Nimy Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,875.00 ($9,355.35).

Nimy Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 million, a PE ratio of -3,587.37 and a beta of -1.31.

About Nimy Resources

Nimy Resources Limited, an exploration company, engages in discovering and developing an economic nickel-sulfide project in Australia. The company explores for nickel, lithium, rare earths, gold, other precious metals, and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the MONS nickel project comprising various tenements that covers an area of approximately 2,564 square kilometers located within the Archean Murchison Domain of the Youanmi Terrane of the Yilgarn Craton.

