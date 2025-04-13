Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$35,769.75 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau bought 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$35,769.75 ($22,496.70).
Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 7th, Mark Landau acquired 1,159,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,212,116.93 ($2,020,199.33).
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Mark Landau bought 3,342 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.86 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$9,561.46 ($6,013.50).
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Landau purchased 28,065 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.68 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$75,326.46 ($47,375.13).
- On Thursday, March 6th, Mark Landau acquired 94,874 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.66 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,744.34 ($158,958.70).
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
