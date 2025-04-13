Insider Buying: Foresta Group Holding Limited (ASX:FGH) Insider Buys A$2,163,250.00 in Stock

Foresta Group Holding Limited (ASX:FGH – Get Free Report) insider Russell Allen bought 432,650,000 shares of Foresta Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,163,250.00 ($1,360,534.59).

Foresta Group Holding Limited operates as a natural and renewable pine chemical and wood pellet manufacturing company in Australia. It offers natural wood rosin and turpentine. The company’s products are used in soaps, varnishes, sealing wax, printer inks, driers, papers, adhesives, binders, soldering fluxes, gloss oils for paints, chewing gums, and glue, as well as car tires, food essences, disinfectants, health products, and perfumes.

