InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 0.7% increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.59 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. Analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

