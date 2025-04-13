InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.8 %
IPO stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.
About InPlay Oil
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.