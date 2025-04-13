InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

IPO stock opened at C$1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$115.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

