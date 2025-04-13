Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support comprises approximately 1.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 4.29% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,296,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,618,115.55. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,623 shares of company stock worth $2,911,665. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.9 %

ISSC stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Profile



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

