Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 332.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 269,372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Infinera by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

