Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.09.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
