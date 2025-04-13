Independent Franchise Partners LLP Purchases 235,420 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,420 shares during the period. TKO Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 2.00% of TKO Group worth $484,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,922,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,151,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,985,000 after purchasing an additional 163,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

TKO opened at $144.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,600.00%.

TKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $469,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,159.40. The trade was a 25.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

