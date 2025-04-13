Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 137625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

