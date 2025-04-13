ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of ICF International worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 30,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.49. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICFI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICFI

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.