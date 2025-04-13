Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.25 and its 200 day moving average is $254.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

