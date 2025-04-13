Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,842,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $56.27.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

