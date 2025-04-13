Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 11,424 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -92.80%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

