Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 117,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

