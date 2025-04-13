Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 144,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 87,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $79.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

