Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $344.62 and last traded at $344.88. Approximately 786,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,481,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.97. The stock has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

