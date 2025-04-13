Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hologic worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

