Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stake Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Holley worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Holley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.41. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $140.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. Holley had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

