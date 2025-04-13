Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104 ($14.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,131 ($14.80). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,103 ($14.44), with a volume of 1,207,994 shares trading hands.

Hiscox Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,104. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

