Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

HSHP stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

