Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 54,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $7,508,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 2.6 %

IFF stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

