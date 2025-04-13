Head-To-Head Review: Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. OP Bancorp pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $82.04 million 1.92 $21.07 million $1.39 7.58 Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OP Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00

OP Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.78%. Given OP Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OP Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of OP Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of OP Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Sberbank of Russia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 13.68% 10.64% 0.91% Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97%

Volatility & Risk

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats OP Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice. In addition, it offers debit and credit card, online transfer and bill payment, electronic delivery of customer statements, and mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay; direct deposits, cashier's checks, person to person payments, wire transfers, and automated clearing house (ACH) services; and cash management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, ACH origination, and stop payment services, as well as remote deposit capture, positive pay, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara in California; and Carrollton, Texas; and operates loan production offices in Pleasanton, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Aurora, Colorado; and Lynnwood in Washington. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

