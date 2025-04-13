Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.06. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

