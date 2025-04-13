Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$113.62 and traded as low as C$74.78. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$77.48, with a volume of 38,879 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPS.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPS.A

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$84.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$707.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total value of C$44,645.00. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.