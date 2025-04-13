Guggenheim Cuts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $13.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John Patrick Moylan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $164,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,835 shares of company stock valued at $469,204. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Neogen by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

