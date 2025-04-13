Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GUG stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.