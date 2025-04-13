Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.87 and traded as low as C$38.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.44, with a volume of 3,326 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCG.A shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.87. The stock has a market cap of C$854.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio.

