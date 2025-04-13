GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.15 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 3,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 8,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.91.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (XOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the XOUT US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected based on a proprietary, quantitative scoring methodology excluding potentially underperforming companies.

